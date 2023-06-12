They Gave Blood to Save Lives! KMC Hospital & EVOLVE organize Blood Donation Camp

Mangaluru: Saving Lives is one of the most noble things one can do in his lifetime. One of the ways you could do that is by donating blood ! While Mangaluru is currently facing a shortage of Blood, a large number of Blood Donors came forward to donate Blood at the Blood Donation Camp organized by KMC Hospital, Mangaluru and ‘EVOLVE’-a Women Entrepreneur Association on Sunday 11 June 2023 from 9 am till 1 pm, held at St Aloysius Pre University College Loyola Hall, Kodialbail, Mangaluru.

The Gift of Blood is the Gift of Life! Blood is a lifeline and its value is only recognized when we need it to save the lives of our near and dear ones. You have the most precious resource of all: the ability to save a life by donating blood! By donating Blood you are a Hero to someone, somewhere, who receives your gracious gift of life. The finest gesture one can make is to save a life by donating Blood. The blood donor of today may be the recipient of tomorrow. And that’s exactly what these donors did by donating the precious gift of Blood to someone in need of it at the Blood Donation camp.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries, namely- Dr Deepak Shedde – a consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist at KMC Manipal Hospitals; Ganesh Kamath- President, Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Ananthesh V Prabhu- the President of Kanara Industries Association, Mangaluru; Ganesh Sharma- Executive Director, BNI, Mangaluru; MMrs Divya D’souza- President-EVOLVE; Mrs Vatika Pai- Vice President-EVOLVE, and Mrs Nandita Aroor Rao- Treasurer, EVOLVE, among others.

In his inaugural address, Dr Deepak Shedde said, ” A life may depend on a gesture from you, a bottle of Blood. To give blood you need neither extra strength nor extra food, and you will save a life. Blood Donation will cost you nothing but it will save a life! The tears of a mother cannot save her Child. But your Blood can. To the young and healthy it’s no loss. To the sick, it’s the hope of life. Blood is meant to circulate. Pass it around. Share a little, and care a little by donating Blood, which is the need of the hour in Mangaluru at the moment. This Blood Donation Camp will be a great help while there is an acute shortage of blood in the City”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mrs Divya D’souza-the President of EVOLVE said, “Donating Blood is a gift of Life and all of us at EVOLVE believe that this is a cause that needs the maximum support. Every year we lose so many people because of a lack of blood. Nothing can compensate for the lack of it and the city of Mangalore is facing an acute shortage in all of its blood banks. When Dr Deepak Shedde posted about this on Instagram, our treasurer Mrs Nandita Aroor Rao put up a message on our core group asking if we could do anything about this and the rest of the team shot into action. We are happy to have the association of KMC, Mangaluru, KCCI, KIA, BNI, and Mangalore Runners Club joining us in this cause today. And profusely thank the principal of St Aloysius PU College, Rev Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ for giving us the venue and supporting us wholeheartedly. EVOLVE has decided to take this every year and to propagate the message so that we have as many people donating blood regularly”.

The KMC Blood Bank-Attavar, Mangaluru Team under the leadership of Dr Mihir-Medical Officer; joined by Prajwal- Senior technician, Ms Anu-Staff Nurse, Ms Rakshitha- Intern; Ms Swathi- Intern; Ms Yashwini- Associate; Rabiyath Shadiya- Intern; Afrath- Intern, Mansoor-Intern and Dr Sathya-Intern played an vital role at the Blood Donation camp, and conducted the procedures of blood donation systematically.

Mrs Amitha D ‘Souza, the President of Mangalore Runners Club after donating blood said ” My first experience of blood donation was surprisingly easier than I had always feared. The process itself was smooth and the medical professionals from KMC Hospital who assisted me were incredibly kind and reassuring. The needle prick was minimal, and any initial discomfort quickly faded away. I focused on the fact that every drop of blood I was donating could make a difference in someone’s life. That motivated me to stay calm and relaxed throughout the process”.

“The donation took only around 10 minutes but its impact could last a lifetime for someone in need. After the donation, I was taken care of by the medical staff, who ensured I was comfortable and well-rested and provided refreshments to help replenish my energy. The entire experience left me feeling proud, knowing that I had overcome my fears and made a tangible difference in the lives of others” added Amitha.

Why Donate Blood? You don’t need a special reason to give blood; you just need your reason. Some of us gave blood because we were asked by a friend. Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood someday. Some believe it is the right thing we do. The number one reason donors say they give blood is that they “want to help others.” Whatever your reason, the need is constant and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply. And you’ll feel good knowing you’ve helped change a life.

Donating Blood is not only an act of solidarity but also of humanity. And in fact, your health can benefit in many ways when you donate blood regularly. This is a forward that can save lives and you would be part of that – and if you plan to donate Blood, call or visit the KMC Blood Bank, Attavar, Mangaluru

For More Details Call: KMC Blood Bank at 0824-0286-2511; 0824-242-7227 or Whatsapp No 9845143887

