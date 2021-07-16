Spread the love



















They Got Jabbed! 190 Students Got Vaccination at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

They Got Jabbed! 190 Students including students from St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Kodialbail-Mangaluru; Government Industrial Training Institute, Kadri Hils, Mangaluru, and St Aloysius B Ed College, Mangaluru Got Their Vaccination at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, at a vaccination Camp arranged on Friday, 16 July 2021 from 10 am till 2 pm

Mangaluru: After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said they are planning to reopen professional, degree colleges and technical Institution in a phased manner only after vaccinating students and teachers, and that students above 18 years and teachers should be given priority during the vaccination drive so that classes could be started early. The government recently constituted a 13-member expert committee, headed by Dr Devi Shetty, to analyse and advise the government on the steps needed to be taken to control a possible third Covid wave in Karnataka. Dr Shetty had said, “No decision has been made final. We’ve addressed everything about Covid-19. Reopening of schools and colleges is a complex decision. The government will have to consult multiple bodies and experts before taking a call.”

Fr John D’souza SJ-Director of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute Getting the JAB!

An estimated 1.79 lakh students, teaching/non-teaching staff from various education institutions have been vaccinated starting from June 28, according to DK district administration. The state government announced that vaccination of students aged above 18 years, teaching/non-teaching staff would help in resuming offline classes. The education hub of Karnataka is home to tens of degree/ engineering, paramedical, ITI and other courses. Majority of the medical/ nursing students and staff have received their jabs against Covid-19 since they come under the front line worker category.

Dr B V Rajesh, RCH officer, DK speaking to Team Mangalorean said that they estimated to vaccinate about 1.79 lakh students and staff of education institutions. On June 28 alone, the district vaccinated as many as 11,000 students/ teaching/non-teaching staff. “The work got started after we asked for details from each eligible institution. We had received information that government and aided degree colleges have 40,000 beneficiaries including 3,300 staff/non-teaching staff. There are also ITI, engineering, paramedical and few nursing and other colleges which will be covered during the vaccination drive,” .

According to plans, the vaccination drives were conducted at college campuses so that it was convenient for students. Those campuses with small numbers were merged with bigger ones. “Holding vaccination drives, college campuses with big numbers saved a lot of human resources to the health department compared to organising in small campuses. Therefore the decision of merging small campuses with nearby big campuses was taken,” Dr Rajesh explained, adding that collecting information of all campuses will be completed soon.

Meanwhile, among other colleges,ITI students were also given an opportunity to get their vaccination today, 16 July, where a Vaccination Camp was arranged at St Aloysius ITI, Mangaluru. Students from St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Kodialbail-Mangaluru; Government Industrial Training Institute, Kadri, Mangaluru, and St Aloysius B Ed College, Mangaluru Got Their Vaccination today at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute. Primary Health care Officers from PHC, Padil, Mangaluru namely- Ms Prajna, Ms Vidyashree, Ms Seema and Ms Supriya were at the helm in giving the vax to the students. A short formal programme was held prior to the vaccination process.

“It is safe and you cannot get safer than safe’, St Aloysius Industrial Training Institution, Mangaluru in collaboration with the District Health Department, Dakshina Kannada organised this Covid-19 Free vaccination drive for the students and other students in the campus. Chief guest Alwyn D’Cunha, the Junior Training Officer (JTO) of Government ITI Kadri Hill- Mangaluru and Public Health Care officers Ms Prajna, Ms Vidyashree, Ms Supriya, Seema, Director of St Aloysius ITI Fr John D’Souza SJ, Principal of SAITI, Roshan D’souza, Vice Principal of SAITI Alwyn Menezes, among others were present on the dais.

The principal Roshan D’Souza delivered the welcome address. The Covid-19 vaccination drive was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries on the dias. The guest of honour Ms Vidyashree addressed the gathering saying, “We are here to provide vaccines to the students. Vaccination is very important to increase immunity power. Also, Covishield second dose can be taken after 84 days.”

Chief guest Alwyn D’Cunha in his inaugural address said, “Today, the programme is defined to protect the life of a human being. So, an arrangement has been done by the government. I also wish the district health department of Mangaluru as well as the team of St Aloysius who has arranged today’s vaccination drive and the students who have come forward to take the vaccine.”

Fr John D’Souza SJ in his presidential address said, “Heavy rain may happen as always, but we have to be prepared to see the birds build their nest before it rains and to protect themselves and their family from the heavy rain. The government provides vaccines to all the Covid centers, so it is our responsibility to take the vaccine and protect ourselves and our family.” The nodal officer of Government ITI, principal Giridhar Salian inspected and appreciated the vaccination drive. Vice Principal Alwyn Menezes proposed the vote of thanks while Gyaral Milton Lobo,the Junior Training Officer compered the programme. Safety Covid-19 protocols were followed during the Vax Campaign.

