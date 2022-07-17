They Slip, Fall & Get Up! Dug Up & Messy Road near Milagres Centre is a Nightmare for Commuters and Motorists, especially Two-Wheeler Riders. Thanks to the Contractors/Workers of Jalasiri 24X7 water project an initiative of Karnataka government putting people in hardship and inconveniences.

Mangaluru: Just look around the City, almost every nook and corner of the Coastal City named as Smart City is in shambles and disaster, with roads dug up either by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) for development work, or by Gail Company to lay Pipeline gas pipes or roads dug up by the workers of Jalasiri 24X7 water supply project. And in this mess, the pedestrians and commuters are facing the brunt, and hardship and even risking their lives- and the District Administration and Mangaluru City Corporation have turned a blind eye towards this civic issue. Guess they are waiting for a few lives to be lost due to the hazardous conditions of these projects, before any action is taken.

This civic issue report is for the kind consideration of the DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty to take necessary steps immediately is seeing that no commuters are faced hardship and get injured due to the shabby dug up, messy and slushy stretch of road in front of KMC College/Aravind Motors, near Milagres Centre on Balmatta Road in the City where a large crowd of commuters gather to board or alight the buses to travel home or for other engagements.

The road was earlier dug up for laying gas pipelines and now it is in a shambles as the Jalasiri water project is on at a slow pace. putting motorists and commuters in inconveniences. Even though the Public and shop owners near by to this complained of this shabby area of severe hardship faced due to this, unfortunately no one has been listening, even the much talked about MLA? The road has been dug overnight and no patch work has been done, so that people won’t slip and fall, and get injured. Moreover, the said company of Jalasiri project is dragging its feet to complete the works and has caused distress, claim the road users.

A commuter waiting for her bus said, “Being in my 70’s how can anyone expect to cross this slushy road to board the bus. Do any of our elected leaders or the big honchos in the district administration or MCC care about the safety of its citizens? Our elected leaders only come begging at our doorsteps during elections, and trusting them we vote and make them win to make money, and leave us helpless when civic issues arise. I am glad that Team Mangalorean is highlighting this issue showing concern towards the commuters and motorists. May God bless your team”

Yet another student waiting for the bus said, “Two days ago I almost slipped trying to cross this slushy road, and if not for a person who held me I would have been in the slush. The bottom part of my churidar and my footwear were covered with red mud, and I went to college in such a mess. Does any one of these workers have any common sense to leave an area in such a mess and put peoples’ lives in misery and risk. I only hope some action is taken soon”.

Anyways there were many more complaints and woes from commuters, however, Team Mangalorean hopes that the above couple of comments posted will convince our netas, and officials in District Administration and MCC to do the needful and save people’s precious lives! We Don’t Want To Lose Our Lives Before We Get the Jalasiri 24X 7 Water?