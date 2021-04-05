Spread the love



















Thief Decamps with Rs 4.9 Lakh from Bendur Church Office, Case Filed

Mangaluru: An unidentified man has stolen money from the Bendur Church office on April 5 morning.

According to the police, on April 5, at around 6:30 am, the Parish Priest of Bendur Church had gone to offer mass. The Parish Priest in a hurry forgot to lock the office door. An unidentified man entered the Parish Priest’s office and decamped with cash Rs 4.98 lakh.

The Kadri police were informed about the incident. The canine squad and fingerprint experts reached the spot for further investigations.

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru East Police Station and the investigation is on.