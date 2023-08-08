Thief thrashed by mob in Bihar’s Gaya district

A mob in Bihar’s Gaya district brutally thrashed a man accused of mobile theft, an official said on Monday.



The incident appeared in Murarpur Kali Asthan under Kotwali police station in Gaya city on Saturday.

The accused entered the house to steal a mobile and the house owner nabbed him red handed. The accused was then tied with a hand pump, his hair, mustache, eyebrows, and beard partially shaved before he was brutally assaulted.

The onlookers also made a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

Following the incident, district SSP Aashish Bharti took cognizance of the matter and ordered an inquiry on Monday. An FIR was also registered against unknown persons in Kotwali police station and cops are making efforts to identify the accused who were visible in the viral video.

“We have received a viral video where a thief was brutally assaulted in the Murarpur area. An FIR has been registered against the unknown persons and we are making efforts to identify the accused,” the SSP said.

