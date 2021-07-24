Spread the love



















Thieves Break into Holy Family Church Brahmavar, Steal Rs 88000

Udupi: Rs 88,000 was allegedly stolen from the Holy Family Church office, Brahmavar on July 23 night.

According to the Brahmavar Police, on July 23, at around 7:00 pm, the Parish Priest Fr Victor Fernandes had locked the Church office as well as the Nirmala School office and gone to his room. On July 24 morning, when Fr Victor came to the office, he found that the windowpane of the office was broken and cash Rs 88,000 which was kept in the office was missing.

The thieves had also entered the Nirmala School office and searched for valuables. The Parish Priest has filed a complaint in the Brahmavar police station.

The police personnel along with a Canine squad visited the church office and conducted spot inspections.

