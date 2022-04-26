Thieves Break into Pathanjali Shop in Bikkarnakatta and Decamp with Rs 1 lakh Cash

Mangaluru: Thieves broke into the Pathanjali wholesale shop in Bikkarnakatta and decamped with Rs 1 lakh cash on April 25 late at night.

Speaking to mangalorean.com, a person in the neighbourhood said, “I stay in the same building where the Pathanjali shop is located. During Ramadan, we have special prayers in the Mosque from 1:30 to 2:30 am which I attend, after prayers, while I was coming home, I saw the Pathanjali shop shutter was open. I immediately informed the police and the police reached the spot for further investigations”.

According to the staff, when she came in the morning, she saw that the shutter was damaged. When she came inside and checked the cash counter, the drawer was open and cash of Rs 1 lakh was missing. The thieves did not bother to take the office mobiles but had quenched their thirst by consuming the juice from the refrigerator.

The owner of the shop Shivaprasad is in Shivamogga. Kadri police Inspector Ananthpadmanabh, fingerprint experts with the canine squad reached the spot and collected all the necessary information and evidence. Further investigation is on.