Thieves walk away with taps, leave valuables untouched in UP’s Lucknow



Lucknow: A group of teenaged thieves stole taps and sewer lids from nearly half a dozen houses in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar, leaving the residents flummoxed.

“The thieves, apparently, got access to the bathrooms and took off the taps. However, they did not take anything else with them. We fail to understand the purpose behind this kind of theft,” said a local resident.

The CCTV footage from the colony showed teenage thieves scaling the boundary wall of a house to commit the crime.

The thieves also took away sewer lids form some of the houses.

A police official said while it was common to find the theft of sewer lids, this is the first time that taps have been stolen.

“It is mostly the drug addicts who steal sewer lids and sell them to scrap dealers but we do not understand the reason behind stealing taps,” he added.

Station House Officer (SHO), Indira Nagar, Ramphal Prajapati said a complaint has been received and investigation was underway.

“We are identifying the accused, and prima facie, it appears that some drug addicts have committed the theft. They will be apprehended soon,” he added.