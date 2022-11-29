Things to Consider When Opening a Joint Savings Account

Opening a joint savings account with your loved one is a great way to share access to a common pool of funds. It allows you to meet emergency or unexpected expenses seamlessly. And especially in today’s date, this is more important than ever. Our busy schedules leave us little time to worry about bills until the very last moment.

Whether you and your partner want to contribute to household expenses equally or your loved one is studying abroad and needs quick access to shared funds, a joint savings account is the way to go.

But while opening a joint savings account is beneficial, you should keep a few things in mind.

1. Decide the Mode of Operation

When opening a joint savings account, you have to decide how your account will be operated. A joint account can be operated individually by all holders; only certain holders or transactions might require every holder’s signature for authorisation.

Deciding this at the onset prevents misunderstandings and monetary repercussions like denial of a request to withdraw funds or a cheque bounce from occurring in the future.

A mode of operation clarifies which holder can operate the joint account and under what conditions. For instance, A and B open a joint savings account where it is decided that only A will operate the account. But, if A dies and B survives, B will be able to operate the account.

2. Discuss the Budget

Planning your budget for the joint savings account is essential. This means deciding how much each joint account holder will contribute and what expenses will be paid through the account.

A joint savings account is primarily a place you can park funds safely. You set off significant expenses like holiday packages or repayment of loans against a savings account.

For ongoing costs, current accounts or personal savings accounts are better. This will ensure clarity in transactions and higher savings.

3. Compare Benefits Offered by Different Banks

While interest rates and banking charges are apparent comparison parameters when considering opening an account, others, like benefits and rewards, should also be studied.

Certain banks could offer additional features for female primary account holders or senior citizens like higher interest rates or extra privileges. Additionally, offers on lockers, ATM usage, debit cards, etc., must all be compared.

The best joint savings account for you is the one that aligns with your lifestyle and financial needs. For instance, one bank offers airport lounge access as part of the benefits of opening a joint savings account, and another provides a low banking charge on ATM withdrawals. Now, choosing the former bank would be best if you frequently travel for work.

To Sum Up

A joint savings account is an excellent way for couples, life partners or households to realise their shared investment dreams and meet their financial goals. It makes money management easy and convenient.

It is always wise to ensure that the person you open the joint savings account with has the same financial aspirations as you. Lastly, always compare benefits and additional features offered by banks. This will ensure you get the best joint savings account.