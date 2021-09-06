Spread the love



















Think Twice Before You Litter Waste in the City ‘Cause You Are On Camera Now

Mangaluru: Finally, the officials of Mangaluru City Corporation have come up with a solution to stop the littering of garbage by ignorant people in Mangaluru, who have been disposing of waste wherever they feel like. In order to stop such activity, MCC has started online surveillance to check the littering of public places, and as of now, CCTV cameras have been installed in few locations like two places in Nandigudda vicinity, Car street, Akash Bhavan, Falnir, Surathkal among other areas. The stretch of road in between Nandigudda Crematorium and Marnamikatta Circle has been a haven of garbage, where all kinds of waste is being littered by businesses, petty shop owners, street vendors, and also home people. In spite of many awareness programmes done, and many cleanups taken by organizations/NGOs, people have been still throwing garbage.

This stretch of street from Nandigudda towards Marnamikatta or vice versa is always ridden with all kinds of waste, like- construction debris, kitchen waste, medical waste, empty liquor bottles, rotten fruits, and veggies, what not-you can notice all kinds of thrash lining both sides of the street- and stray dogs ripping open trash bags and feasting on the leftover food waste. You can even see men urinating along the stretch of this street- Team Mangalorean was there for just 15-20 mins, and 5-6 men zipped down their pants and relieved themselves. What a stinky affair? What a pathetic and sad situation it is to look at the mess- and we call our City an Education Hub and SMART CITY? What a joke!

Not anymore- As people in many areas of the city continue to throw garbage in public places, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has adopted an online surveillance mechanism to keep a tab on litterbugs, and thereby reduce the number of black spots. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Shabarinath Rai-the Zonal Commissioner at MCC said, “Thanks to the Hikvision high-resolution solar cameras, a black spot which had garbage heaps at Akash Bhavana ward in the city is now a clean area. People stopped throwing waste at many such black spots after the city corporation placed the portable CCTV camera. The wireless and wi-fi-enabled high-resolution cameras with 4 mm lens with day and night vision are placed at the black spots, depending on complaints from the public.

He further said, “The portable camera unit mounted on a 15 ft GI pole works with a solar panel of 40 AH battery, and there is no need for an electricity connection for it. Further, it can be shifted anywhere in the city, based on the requirement. Each camera has memory cards with a data storage capacity of 128 GB. There is no need for cables to retrieve the footage from the cameras. The router with a SIM in the camera unit sends live footage from the spots, and the command-and-control center of the MCC can identify violators and take necessary action. Meanwhile, health inspectors also may check footage through their mobile apps, he said, adding that the city corporation has procured six camera units, including the solar system, at a cost of Rs 4.1 lakhs”.

Meanwhile, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty speaking to the media had said that the new system will help the city corporation to file criminal cases against those who throw waste beside roads and other public places. “From the footage, officials can identify the people throwing waste, and find the registration number of the vehicle that violators use while littering public places too. We will use the cameras in all such black spots, and thereby try to keep public places clean,” added the Mayor.

Mangaluru is obsessed with cleanliness. But it wasn’t always so. Not too long back, you could dump your garbage almost anywhere in the city. But that was until the Ramakrishna Mission Math of Mangaluru stepped in to clean up. Six years ago, on 25 September 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the country to join hands for a ‘Clean India’. Many organizations received a request from the Prime Minister’s Office to join the movement and “sweep the streets clean every Sunday for the next five years”. As Modi himself picked up the broom and swept the streets urging the nation to follow suit, the nation saw everyone jump on to the bandwagon, but many abandoned it in no time.

Among those who took the initiative seriously was this branch of the Ramakrishna Mission in Mangaluru which not only heralded a cleanliness ‘revolution’ but also altered the visual landscape of the city. Numbers tell a great deal about this transformative effort that has changed the way the city looked, feels and smells by the sheer power of ‘volunteerism’, for the last six years Stench-ridden spots now smell of flowers, debris-laden dark corners have turned into selfie spots, street sides that for decades had been dumping bins now host potted plants, the space beneath flyovers where once unlawful activities and illegal food joints flourished now have turfed seating arrangements with beautified pillars. But after Ramakrishna Mission stopped their project after five years, Mangaluru City was back to square one, with people littering once again, and no one to clean it, including the Bappal area, which was once also part of the clean drive of RK Mission. Seeing the filth gathered on the stretch of Nandigudda- Marnamikatta Road, a few months ago a group who named themselves as ‘BAPPAL FRIENDS’ took a strong decision to clean the stretch, these dedicated and committed volunteers from the vicinity, around 40 of them, picked up every piece of garbage they found in the area and made sure the vicinity looked tidy. Through their efforts these volunteers spread awareness in that area so that residents or visitors to that area won’t toss waste wherever they can, These 40 plus members did put in their efforts in transforming the area into a tidy area. But a few days later, the area was littered with garbage again.

Such drives are a wonderful opportunity for people’s participation and they are major avenues to raise awareness on the importance of cleanliness in one’s neighbourhood- and Bappal Friends led the way to enlighten others in their neighbourhood of Nandigudda, Marnamikatta, Jeppu, and others. As we echo the guiding thought ‘Swachha Mangaluru Kanasu Alla, Neevu Manassu Madabekashte’ (Clean Mangaluru is Not a Dream, You just have to make up your mind). But NGOs and other organizations can’t clean the mess every time people are ignorant of littering garbage. Hope these solar-powered CCTVs will serve the purpose of catching those who intentionally litter garbage. Let’s hope for the best!

