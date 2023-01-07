Third-Day Novena at IJS Invites Children to Grow in Favour with God and Man

Mangaluru: The Holy Shrine of Infant Jesus at Bikarnakatte, offered special prayers for all children on January 7. All children were prayed for to “Grow in wisdom and stature as well as in favour with God and man”, on the third day of the novena.

The preachers of the day emphasized that youngsters should continue to please the Lord as they mature because the Lord will then grant them the wisdom to decide what is good and right in the world. Parents today are concerned that their grown children are making poor decisions and coming to a crossroads. It’s a worrying situation when parents can’t reprimand their kids and feel bad when they get off track. As a church that cares for its children, we must work together to teach children the ways of the Lord and help them when they falter.

On this day, the Shrine saw many children coming in to be blessed. The midday meal was served for all.

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza visited the Infant Jesus shrine in Bikarnakatte, Mangalore and received the blessings of Infant Jesus.