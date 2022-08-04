Third-Day Novena Prior to Feast of St Lawrence Held at Bondel Church

Mangaluru: The theme of the third day of Novena was about love being the joy of family life.

Rev Fr Joseph Martis, Parish Priest of Derebail Church, was the main celebrant for the mass, while Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’souza and Rev Fr Gregory Pinto were the concelebrants.

Fr Martis, quoting Eph. 5:25, called on the devotees of St Lawrence to love their families. In his sermon, Fr Martis conveyed what Paul said in the verse – ‘Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church.’ He then explained how Christ showed this love. “Paul said that Christ gave himself for the church. He sacrificed himself on the cross. This love, therefore, is self-sacrificial love. It is a self-sacrificial love that is rooted in the cross. Marriage has three acts. First, marriage is giving sacrificial love. Second, marriage is about seeking your happiness. Third, and lastly, marriage is about seeking your happiness in her happiness,” added Fr Martis.

The choir for the mass at 10.30 am was from Infant Jesus Shrine under the leadership of Mr Simon. The mass at 5.00 pm was offered by Rev Fr Vinod Lobo, Asst Parish Priest of Rosario Cathedral, while the choir was from Milagres Parish.

During the mass, prayers were offered for married couples.

