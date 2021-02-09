Spread the love



















Third Day of Novena in Preparation for Feast of Relic of St Anthony held at St Anthony’s Ashram

Mangaluru: The third day of the Novena in preparation for the feast of Relic of St Anthony was held at the St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu. Fr Ashwin Crasta the Asst Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church, Bendur offered the Holy Mass on the third day of the novena.

The Holy Mass was offered for the intention of those who serve in the Church. There are thousands around the world who spread the Word of God and carry out the works of charity. Very often they come across difficulties and hardships. We can lend our helping hand to them by praying for them. Let us be with them in their difficult time through our prayers, Fr Ashwin told the congregation.

Fr Roshan D’Souza, the Asst Director of the Ashram conducted the novena. The choir group from St Vincent Ferrer Church helped the congregation to participate in the devotion.