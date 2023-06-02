Third day of Tredicina Devotion preceding Annual Feast of St Anthony held at Milagres Shrine

Mangaluru: The third day of Tredicina devotion preceding the annual feast of St Anthony of Padua was held on June 02, 2023, at St Anthony Shrine, Milagres Church, Mangaluru.

Rev. Avinash Lesly Pais, Assistant Director, St Anthony Charitable Institutions, Jeppu celebrated the Eucharistic and prayed for Lay leaders of the community along with Rev. Fr J B Crasta, director, and Rev. Fr Nelson Peres, assistant director of St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu.

Fr Avinash preached on the theme, “Listening to the Word of God like the Disciples of Emmaus”. He said that faith comes from listening to the Word of God. Encounter and fellowship with the Lord brought consolation and conversion in the lives of distressed disciples on the way to Emmaus. Fr Avinash gave a call to transform lives by listening to the Word of God.

At the end of the mass, Fr J. B. Crasta, Director of the Ashram led the novena in honour of St Anthony, during which the special intercession of the session was sought for the various needs and prayer intentions of the devotees.

Choir members of Bajjodi parish sang and joined in the thanksgiving. Payasam (sweet dish) was served to all the devotees who attended the devotion.

Report & Photos: Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore

