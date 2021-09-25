Spread the love



















Third Edition of St Aloysius Pre-University Model United Nations (SAPMUN) Inaugurated

Mangaluru: “The whole world is interconnected and being one with our fellow beings is imperative to bring in true change. SAPMUN is a force of positive change and can bring about this change.”, said Ms Amitha Pai, Founder & CEO, One Good Step, in her inaugural address of the third edition of St Aloysius Pre University Model United Nations, held on 24 September 2021.

SAPMUN is a prestigious three-day educational simulation of the United Nations wherein students learn about international relations and diplomacy and get opportunities to nurture their critical thinking and communication skills. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, making his presidential remarks opined that the whole world is a family and we must think beyond our narrow concerns.

Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, Principal, SAPUC, encouraged the attendees to utilize the opportunity at SAPMUN to prepare for a greater role in tomorrow’s world and be better global citizens. The Guest of Honour, Anshumaan Bansal, CEO, Yotribe, appreciated this student initiative and observed how we must harness practical knowledge to get ahead in life. In his address, the Secretary-General of SAPMUN 2021, Jeseem Siraj, laid emphasis on how SAPMUN is a platform for the unheard voice and urged the young participants to speak their minds and let the world know their opinion.

In order to stay connected despite the situation regarding the COVID- 19 pandemic, SAPMUN 2021, will be conducted online. Over the next two days, delegates will discuss world problems and find ways to resolve these problems in committees like the Lok Sabha, United Nations Women, United Nations Human Rights Council, United Nations General Assembly, Disarmament & International Security and the United Nations Office. The objective of the deliberations is to find ways to address issues of global concern.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by the Campus Minister Fr Sujay Daniel S J, Vice Principal of Science, Muralikrishna G M and Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty and the staff coordinators, Mrs Sabina Manjunatha and Mrs Deepthi Rani M K. The President of SAPMUN 2021, Yohaan Rodrigues welcomed the virtual gathering and Matthew Saldanha proposed the vote of thanks. The ceremony was compered by Vinay Mayekar.

Like this: Like Loading...