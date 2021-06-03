Spread the love



















Third & Fourth Day Novena in Preparation for St Anthony Ashram-Jeppu Annual Feast

Mangaluru : On the third novena day in preparation for the St Anthony Ashram-Jeppu Annual Feast, Fr Kenneth Crasta, Principal, St Joseph I. T. I. Jeppu offered the Mass and preached homily on people who have consecrated their life to Jesus.

On the Fourth day of novena, Fr Anil Pinto the Asst Director of Our Lady of Miracles Church Milagres offered the Holy Mass and preached the homily. The prayer intention of the day was praying for those who are working abroad. In his homily Fr Pinto said that the past one year has been very difficult for those who are working abroad. Many have lost jobs, still many more are in a state of fear of losing jobs. They have been a great support to us when they were doing well. Now it is our turn to pray for them, Fr Pinto said. Fr Roshan D’Souza the Asst Director conducted the novena

