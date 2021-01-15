Spread the love



















Thirteen, including eleven women, killed in tempo-tipper lorry collision in Dharwad

Dharwad, (UNI) In a macabre incident,13 people, including 11 women, were killed on the spot and five others injured when a mini bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck at Ittigatti cross on National High 4 in the wee hours of Friday.

Police said that the accident took place when the minibus collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road.

The injured were shifted to KIMS Hospital Hubballi and the condition of the injured stated to be critical.

Police said the victims included tempo driver were identified as Pravin, Asha, Meerabhai, Pram Jothi, Rajeshwarai, Shakuntala, Usha, Veda, Veena, Manjula, Nirmla, Rajanesh, Prathi, Swathi. All hailed from Davanagere.

The inmates were classmates and members of Lions Club. They were on a trip to Goa to attend a function.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant supervised the rescue and relief operation. Police have registered a case at Dharwad rural police station.Police had a tough time in removing the bodies which were caught in between the two vehicles and had to summon relatives of the victims to identify as the faces were beyond recognition.

Flow of traffic on NH 4 was affected for some time following the incident.

In a tweet,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is saddened by the loss of lives in the road mishap. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for quick recovery of those injured,”

