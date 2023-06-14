‘This EMD is Definitely the Need of the Hour’- DCP at Launch of ‘Emergency Medicine Dept’ at KMC

‘This EMD is the Need of the Hour’- DCP (Law & Order) Anshu Kumar at the Launch of ‘ Emergency Medicine Department’ at KMC Hospital, Attavar, Mangaluru on Wednesday, 14 June 2023.



Mangaluru: The grand inauguration of the New State-of-the-Art ‘EMERGENCY MEDICINE DEPARTMENT’ (EMD), equipped with round-the-clock emergency care services, a dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU), an Operation Theater (OT) and a STAT lab, with World-Class 30 beds all set to revolutionize emergency medical care in the region. The facility was inaugurated by DCP (Law & Order) Anshu Kumar, in the absence of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, who had a prior engagement in Bengaluru, joined by Guest of Honour Lt. Gen. (Dr) M D Venkatesh ( Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher education (MAHE), Manipal) Dr B Unnikrishnan ( Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru); Dr Madhusudan Upadhya (Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, KMC Hospital, Attavar); Dr John Ramapuram ( Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital, Attavar, Mangaluru); Dr Anand Venugopal ( Chief Operating Officer, Technical Hospitals, MAHE, Manipal); Dr Dilip Naik ( Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Manipal); among others.

Emergency medicine is a medical speciality—a field of practice based on the knowledge and skills required to prevent, diagnose, and manage acute and urgent aspects of illness and injury affecting patients of all age groups with a full spectrum of undifferentiated physical and behavioural disorders. The Emergency Medicine department at KMC Hospital, Attavar, Mangaluru will play a pivotal role in serving the community. The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song rendered by Ms Archana from the KMC Attavar Nursing dept, followed by a welcome address by Dr Madhusudan Upadhya (Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, KMC Hospital, Attavar), where he said that “The Emergency Medicine Department at KMC Hospital Attavar has been meticulously designed to provide prompt and comprehensive care to patients in critical condition. The facility is staffed with a highly skilled team of emergency medicine specialists and nursing professionals who have undergone rigorous training in handling life-threatening situations”.

Speaking about the facilities at the Emergency Medicine Department Dr Sanjan, Assistant Professor in the Department said, “The department is equipped with advanced medical technology and infrastructure to swiftly diagnose and treat a wide range of emergencies. The dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ensures that critically ill patients receive specialized care and monitoring. The Operation Theater (OT) is equipped to handle emergency surgeries, while the STAT lab enables rapid and accurate diagnostic testing, facilitating timely treatment decisions. The Emergency Medicine Department also includes a specially designated section catering to Paediatric and Gynecological emergencies. With its advanced features, housing 30 beds equipped with oxygen and ventilator capabilities, it is fully prepared to handle any emergencies or disasters in the region”.

The presence of Chief Guest DCP Anshu Kumar highlighted this facility’s importance in ensuring the community’s well-being and safety. In his inaugural address, Anshu Kumar said, ” This facility will be very helpful to someone in critical condition or severe injuries during accidents, disaster and other incidents. This world-class facility is the need of the hour to attend to injuries etc in an accident etc. It is always said that people don’t like two persons-one is a doctor, another is a police. However, in drastic situations, including accidents, these two persons are very much needed. The police’s job is to take care of the people and do our best during critical situations in saving their lives. I like to compliment the persons and KMC management behind this Emergency Medical Department, a World Class facility which is all set to serve the community”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Guest of Honour Lt. Gen. (Dr) M D Venkatesh ( Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal) said, ” Like I always say that it gives me pleasure and I feel happy to attend all the KMC events in Mangaluru, and I like to come down more often from KMC Manipal to KMC Mangaluru. This project which started 18 months ago is all set to serve the community, taking birth at KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangaluru. The administration here has done an amazing job, and I compliment the team. I was overwhelmed looking at the state-of-the-art Emergency Medicine Department. Even though it is hard to find experienced and talented emergency medicine department specialists, KMC is lucky to have a very good team of specialists in this field, providing the highest quality medical assistance. I will resolve that we will go ahead and do the job to the best of our ability”.

The website of the Emergency Medicine Department was launched during the occasion by Lt. Gen. (Dr) M D Venkatesh ( Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal). KMC Hospital, Attavar also extended its heartfelt gratitude to the community, government officials and medical professionals who had contributed to the establishment of this remarkable Emergency Medicine Department, and their representatives were felicitated. As always KMC Hospital, Attavar will remain committed to providing exceptional healthcare services to the people of Mangaluru and surrounding areas. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Nikhil Paul- Assistant Professor, Dept of Emergency Medicine, and the programme was eloquently and meticulously compared by Dr Archu M J- from dept of Emergency Medicine.

