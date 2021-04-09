Spread the love



















This family fights against each other in UP panchayat polls



Hathras (UP): The family that fights together, also contests together – this seems the case in the panchayat polls in Hathras.

The family of former cabinet minister Ramvir Upadhyay is fighting against each other to stay relevant in politics.

Seema Upadhyay, wife of Ramvir Upadhyay, has been pitted against her own sister-in-law Ritu Upadhyay, wife of Mukul Upadhyay.

Ramvir Upadhyay sees this as ‘betrayal’ on the part of his brother.

Ritu is BJP’s official candidate from ward no 14 while Seema is contesting as an independent.

Seema Upadhyaya, who filed her nomination on Saturday, said that she is getting full support from the public and will surely win the election.

Seema Upadhyaya has been the Zila Panchayat chairperson twice in the 2000 and 2005. She won the Lok Sabha elections from Fatehpur Sikri in 2009.

Mukul Upadhyaya went to his brother’s house to meet him after knowing that his sister-in-law is also contesting elections as an independent candidate.

However, Ramvir Upadhyay called him a betrayer though Mukul tried to convince him that he was not aware of Seema also contesting the elections.

This, incidentally, is not the first time when disputes have arisen between these two brothers due to polls.

In 2018, when Mukul was expelled from the BSP for anti-party activities, he blamed his elder brother Ramvir for his exit. He had then accused his brother of being jealous of his political success.

However, sources in the family claim that there is perfect understanding between brothers and the family wants to retain its relevance in politics.

“Whether Seema wins or Ritu wins, the seat will remain in the family and that is what is most important,” said a family member.