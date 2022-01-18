This Homeless Man Doing Part of his Duty towards ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Policy’ of PM & CM

This Homeless Man doing part of his duty towards ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy & carried forward by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, for Development & Waste Management in India and across its States.

Mangaluru: Opposite to the service bus stand near State Bank there is a huge hoarding with CM Bommaia’s picture on it with messages in Kannada to follow PM Modí’s new Clean policy of REFUSE, REDUCE, REUSE, REPURPOSE and RECYCLE. And the funny part is that right below this hoarding is a pile of garbage, which is one of the signature beauty of the city, and the homeless, beggars, destitute, rag-pickers are seen sorting out of the garbage to find recycle items like used plastic drink bottles, plastic bags etc. The people who put up this hoarding did find the right place here, I guess. At least these poor people are following PM and CM’s message to recycle, reduce and keep the surroundings clean, while the rich and educated ones simply abuse the Swachh Bharath/Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan, and we can see around Mangaluru City the garbage that is piled up at various locations. Very sad to say that a bunch of Mangaloreans and others could be so ignorant and dirty?

It should be noted, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the month of April 2021 had said that all stakeholders must adhere to the “golden principle” of the 3Rs — Reduce, Reuse and Recycle — which will significantly help in waste management and sustainable development. This was a 21st-Century Vision for Asia-Pacific Communities.The prime minister’s message was to participants of the Eighth Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific, which was held in Indore. The mantra of 3R – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle- is at the heart of any vision towards the sustainable development of mankind,” PM Modi had said. The conference was focused on how the 3Rs can help make cities and countries “clean, smart, liveable and resilient”.

Sustainable development of mankind is not possible without following the three golden Rs of waste management, namely reduce, reuse and recycle. This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to participants in the Eighth Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific, being held from April 9 to 12 at Indore. The forum will see waste management experts from India and abroad discuss how waste management patterns have changed globally and the growing importance of international cooperation in waste management. Addressing participants of the forum, the Prime Minister said that development was only possible when waste was managed properly.

Encouraging people to recycle more, the Prime Minister said these golden rules can help India stand up to the challenge of waste, but unfortunately not many Indians, and for that matter, even Mangaloreans are adhering to PM’s principles in this regard, other than the less-privileged people. I think regarding the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, more awareness among people has to be done. The goal of the 3 R’s is to educate people on how to prevent excessive and unnecessary waste, and to limit the consumption of non-renewable resources, but looking at the waste that is seen in the City, it has turned just the opposite.

Here is what you can do to follow the 3 R’s :

REDUCE :

Reduce the amount of materials and goods you consume. This might mean limiting the amount of purchases you make in the first place. Do you really need another bottle of nail polish, or another pair of black shoes? To determine your true needs and avoid impulse buys, try the three day rule: if you want to buy something non-essential, wait three days. If you’re still thinking about it three days later, then you can buy it. More than likely, you will have forgotten about it. There are other ways to reduce your consumption without limiting purchases. Buying foods in bulk often means less packaging waste. Buying in bulk is useful if you are sure you will need the full quantity you’re buying. Otherwise, it could be wasteful if you can’t use all of the goods before they expire.

Turning off lights when you’re not in the room, unplugging electronics when not in use, and fixing drippy faucets are other ways to reduce your consumption of essential resources. It will also lower your utility bills – bonus!

REUSE :

Reusing is the act of taking old items that you might consider throwing away and finding a new use for them. Get the most mileage out of the materials you encounter. Jars from grocery store foods can be used to store leftovers or to take lunch to work. Use old clothing as cleaning rags. Sometimes materials can be reused by other people. Working computers and parts can often be donated to community centers or charitable organizations. Clothing can often be donated and given a second life.

RECYCLE :

This is probably the most well-known and well-understood of the 3 Rs. If you have recycling pick-up services, you will be familiar with recycling paper, plastic and metal materials. These materials are carefully processed at TC Recycling. The separated and processed materials will later be processed into other goods. Buying recycled goods is another way to participate in this part of the 3 R’s. You may start to notice more and more products with a “Made From Recycled Material” stamp. These products are no different from standard goods; they’re just helping to make the most of valuable resources.

So start practicing the 3 R’s and make a difference!