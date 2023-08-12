This Inner Road near Bendore is More like a ‘THODU’ than a ‘ROADU’?

This Inner Road near Bendore is More like a ‘THODU’ (GUTTER) than a ‘ROADU’.

Mangaluru: A so-called ‘SMART CITY’, however, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has been ignoring Dilapidated Roads with Potholes, etc, and one such inner road is the one running adjacent to St Agnes Special School/Yesu Prema Niketan Convent, and leading past Siraj Ahamed (Inland Builders) residence “Mewa” -towards Land Trades Lenhil Ferns Apartments and ending in front of City Hospital, on Kadri Road, Mangaluru, which is ridden with Craters like potholes, debris, jelly stones, mud etc and motorists and residents are expressing woes driving, riding and walking on this disastrous dilapidated road. and while our local MLA, officials at MCC, including the Mayor, are on the spree renaming a bunch of roads and circles, and turning a blind eye to such kind of pathetic and treacherous roads, putting people’s lives in hardship and risk.

This report is for the kind perusal of the Area Ward corporator, MCC Mayor and Commissioner to take immediate steps in repairing this worn-out inner road which is putting motorists, especially two-wheeler riders in hardship and risking their lives or getting injured. Ever since the road has been dug for laying UGD pipes, for over two months or so it has not been restored to its original shape. Added to that due to heavy rains, the road is ridden with crater size potholes, making it much worse. But has anyone from MCC or the area ward corporator, who got elected from the residents, taken action-Absolutely no!

While Kudla has been selected as one of “India’s Smart Cities, looking at the dilapidated roads, are we heading towards a ‘Smart City’? Just look at the pathetic condition of this road. Just look at the pictures in this report, which will portray the poor and shabby work done by the workers, and leaving behind a mess, putting peoples’ lives into hardship. I bet a ride on this stretch is akin to a ride on a ‘ camel’s ‘ back- just bumpy!

Instead of fixing the bad roads first, our MCC officials are busy resurfacing inner lanes with brand-new interlock bricks. And in the meantime, are also renaming Circles and roads, trying to make quick bucks. But when it comes to fixing the bad roads they are slow and careless. As long as cheap quality tar is being used and layered too thinly, we will continue to have these problems every year. It’s an obvious pattern and I wonder why nobody is looking into this, or better yet, our city officials should visit other metropolitan cities in India or other countries and see how they are coping with this matter. Without any delay, MCC should undertake a major exercise to refurbish City’s potholes.

Driving on this dilapidated road is like an obstacle course. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole. Anyone who has had the misfortune of commuting on this street will testify what a great pain the ride is – literally – owing to the rough surface and potholes that punctuate the road. Potholes are not just a nuisance for drivers; they also constitute dangerous safety hazards that can produce substantial damage to vehicles, force drivers to veer suddenly in traffic, or even cause the driver to lose control of a vehicle after contact. The gaping streets can also damage a car’s alignment and suspension system.

A resident living in Land Trades ‘Lentil Ferns’ speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Just a few months ago I bought a new car, and since then driving on this dilapidated and potholed road has ruined the bottom part of my car. Recently I had to spend a few thousand to fix a damaged part under the car, which was due to the rough surface and jelly stones covering the road. Hope this exclusive report by Mangalorean.com will see good results soon”.

A 63-year-old senior citizen living in yet another nearby apartment on this road said, “For the past few months I have never stepped out from my house for my daily morning and evening walk, fearing that I may slip and fall due to this bad road. I used to take a walk to the Apple Mart grocery store nearby, however, ever since this road has been in such a dangerous condition I ask my neighbours to do the shopping or take a ride in their vehicles for shopping. How can our corporator show such negligence to us, and even our MCC officials, including the mayor? Is this how they treat senior citizens by putting them into inconveniences? I only pray that this BAD road is turned into a GOOD road at the earliest”

Carelessness, negligence and Poor maintenance by road-owning agencies is the main reason behind such pathetic roads contributing to crashes and injuries. These are more dangerous for two-wheeler riders and passengers in three-wheelers, who are hardly protected. This has also exposed how such causes behind crashes and fatalities are largely neglected while preparing plans to improve road safety. Until road-owning agencies were held accountable for the maintenance and booked for negligence, the menace of potholes won’t end. We have hardly any cases of any action taken against such negligent officials/employees.

In conclusion, There is huge corruption in the award of road contracts, and it’s time those responsible for (a) looting taxpayers’ money and (b) killing people were brought to book. Once repaired, a road has to last at least five to six years. If they don’t, the officers concerned should be penalized. Also, please remember that it’s those on two-wheelers who are at the greatest risk. The city crews should take quick action in fixing this road before it gets deeper and worse — thereby avoiding severe driving hazards and vehicle damage. And for sure, the MCC authorities will not take any action, until a major accident takes place. Until all you commuters travelling on this treacherous road be alert and careful, and in the meantime curse the contactor/labourers or someone at the MCC— and still keep driving and riding safely. And to be on the safer side just avoid taking “the above-mentioned road” if you can, until it is repaired.

Like this: Like Loading...