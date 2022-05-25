‘This Is My Land, Stop the Work’- 70-year-old Ms Pereira Confronts Police & Contractor

‘This Is My Land, Stop the Work’- 70-year-old Ms VIOLET PEREIRA of Mannagudda in the City Confronts Police & Contractor from undertaking roadworks in Mannagudda ward of Mangaluru City Corporation limits

Mangaluru: As per Barke police, a senior citizen of age 70, Ms Violet Pereira allegedly created a ruckus and prevented the contractor from undertaking road works in Mannagudda ward of Mangaluru City Corporation limits on Tuesday. According to MCC Corporator Sandhya Mohan Acharya said , “The woman tried to prevent a contractor from taking up the work on the concreting of a ramp to connect the main road with that of a small lane near Mannagudda Gurji.

The path leading to the lane was one foot below the main road. To facilitate the movement of vehicles inside the lane, the authorities decided to build the concrete ramp. When the work was taken up, the woman, a resident of the lane, prevented them from carrying out concreting of the ramp and claimed that the land was allegedly owned by her.

Ms Acharya further said “She was initially sitting on a chair near the lane, but when she saw the concrete ready mix truck arriving, she slept on the road. She had raised an objection about two weeks ago, when officials had visited the area. She was asked to produce documents. While other houses in the area have produced documents, she reportedly failed to do so. Expecting tension in the area, officials in charge of the works had informed police before taking up the work,”

As per the Police, the woman and her daughter had raised objections to the ongoing work. Ms Pereira had reportedly protested for nearly an hour and a woman police team made several attempts to convince her. She was refusing to listen. An ambulance was called for and later she was shifted to the district Wenlock Hospital for a medical check-up and then discharged. When attempts were made to shift her from the road, she reportedly bit a woman police personnel’s hand.

The old woman was detained and later released. ACP central sub-division PA Hegde visited the spot for further investigation.