This Pervert Travelling in the Bus Thinks ‘Its Cool’ to Touch a Woman Sitting Next to Him?

This Pervert Traveling in the Bus Thinks ‘Its Cool’ to Touch a Woman Sitting Next to Him?

Mangaluru: Each day, many females come across many perverts, either walking on the street or while travelling in the bus. They touch or brush against women and take that advantage in crowded places, especially crowded buses. Some of them intentionally touch women and then act to be innocent- and this is not an exaggeration! This actually happens. Some men even follow lonely women on the streets and take advantage, and such perverts never go off the streets. The reason is simple – Women or young girls are too embarrassed to complain. And too busy to even care. They have become so used to such things that unless something major like an attempt to rape or actual rape happens, they will never raise their voice.

And there are some auto-rickshaw wallas who stare at women all the time through the rearview mirror. They touch their hands while taking/giving change, and they do it purposely. Some even pass by very close to a girl and take that exact cut where the girl is standing just to make her jump out of fear and laugh or lust at her. Many women have become “Victims” of verbal sexual harassment at workplaces too. Sexual harassment does not have to involve physical assault. Talking dirty also falls in that category. Many women leave their jobs because their boss was a pervert who used to chat dirty with girls all the time in the name of “friendly environment”.

Big city or small city, perverts are everywhere. There are perverts in foreign countries, agreed, but they don’t dare to do anything there because they know that moments later, they’ll be behind bars. The reason why this happens here is because the manner less jerks just don’t care about law or cops. Take it from me, the moment cops start throwing these goons behind bars for eve teasing or harassing, this stuff will stop. Blame it on our country, our state or our city.. I’m serious. But here we have a brave young woman who has come forward and posted her experience that she encountered in the bus she was traveling, and a man sitting next to her touching her couple of times. When a lot of girls don’t and suffer in silence when such incidents happen, we need to compliment this woman for exposing this man, with his photo incorporated on Instagram.

This story of the incident happened on 14 January around 4 pm, where a woman alleged that a person sitting next to her touched her inappropriately, and when she objected, he acted smart. She even alleged that despite her raising her voice, the driver, conductor and fellow-commuters, none came to her rescue, and she has posted her experience on her Instagram page– ( It is now learnt that a social activist woman from the City has contacted the lady, and has escorted her to file a police complaint at the Pandeshwar Police Women Cell, for further investigation. It is learnt that the woman works at an office in Kodialbail, Mangaluru)

“Around 3,45 pm I was on my way to Kankanady Pumpwell travelling in a bus named Mahesh. This fellow (in the picture) climbed the bus at K S Hegde hospital (Deralakatte) stop and sat next to me. He acted as if he was busy talking on the phone and started touching me with his other hand. I felt uncomfortable, and I moved a little, but this fellow kept touching me. I shouted at him, after some time he said sorry and went backside. I was relieved, but then after three stops, I saw him getting down from a different bus and once again boarded Mahesh bus and again sat next to me. He repeated the same cheap activity, this time I shouted and told him to move to a vacant gents seat but he refused”.

“In spite of me insulting him publicly, he started to touch me again. Also, the rest of the passengers (Oops I call them an audience?) just kept watching us without taking any actions, including the conductor and bus driver. I shouted again, and I told him, “I will post your picture on social media and make it viral so that you will never do such activities again in your lifetime”. Surprisingly, he removed his mask and posed for the photo and said thanks to me. The reason behind me posting this is to create awareness, because it is normal for the women/girls, especially who use public transportation for their work/school/college. This is not the FIRST time it has happened. So many times with different people (men). Unfortunately, 99% of the women/girls don’t react, either they are scared of their dignity or about thinking of their future, or simply feel ashamed”.

“No law, no cops no human beings will come and help you, instead they will just watch like it is a reality show. I humbly request all the beautiful ladies and men out there whoever reading this post, kindly re-post it as much as you can. Also, women/girls stop remaining silent, react in such situations or else those people (men) will do it again with other ladies”.

In conclusion, in my perspective, It’s nothing but the Indian culture. Women have been downtrodden in our culture for centuries, and these men haven’t learned. What this woman has said is something very true. It’s basically because of the upbringing that most men in India receive. Either they’re used to looking at women as simply a sex object or they don’t have the cultural backing to treat them as equals. But sadly, when women encounter certain incidents, they feel embarrassed to mention such things to others. This post blew my mind away not for the reason that this is something new but for the reason that it is an indication of never-ending stories like these in our society. I’m a little more than distraught with such malign acts of disgraceful men. This also makes me think about the root-causes of such incidences. The culture that we showcase to the outside world is it really the way we project?

On paper, we might go ga-ga over our equality and our respect for women, but how much does it match the real Indian society. What makes a total stranger touch a woman’s body? From where does he gain such courage? Why even in a public place surrounded by hundreds of people women refrain from calling for help? Have we completely lost our trust in law and humanity? Do such pervert men really think an ordinary woman can’t stand against them? I must admit these bothersome alarming questions are erupting in my mind since the last couple hours after reading the woman’s post. Trust me it all will boil down to one reason that men think they are men and women are just … women!!

You might be gifted enough to be born and brought in a good educated family, you might have achieved the best of education to overcome such extreme dogmas of society, but outside your family will you ensure that an auto rickshaw-walla or that bastard in the crowded bus who touched a woman’s body had the same upbringing to give women the equal status. Beyond culture, it is in the environment where we do not feel safe, where we refrain from raising the voice and where we hardly trust the law. I do not say there aren’t perverts in the world, there are for sure, but it is the fearlessness that our environment offers that provokes them to do such ridiculous inhumane acts. My apologies if you feel being a man I’m simply trying to advocate reasons for such disgracefulness as someone commented, but my intent is different. I’m glad that this brave woman brought up the thing on social media and not just seeks answers but also reminds the people of the darker side of our society that most of us keep forgetting. I truly appreciate it. All you women- BE SAFE ..and for all the men’ advocating reasons’ for this disgraceful act ..GET A LIFE.