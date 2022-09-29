Thiya community Celebrates Thiya Family Day 2022

Dubai: Thiya Family Day 2022 was celebrated successfully by the Thiya community on Sunday, September 25 at Pearl Wisdom School auditorium, Dubai, UAE to strengthen the Thiya community bond, enhance relationships and unite all community members.

The annual day celebrations started by traditionally lighting the lamp by Chief guest, Sathish Poojary, well-known for social services and supporting work, ex-President of Billawa Family Dubai graced as Chief Guest of the program, along with Suvarna Sathish Poojary and Thiya family President Rajesh Pallikere, and team members present on the stage.

Thiya family President Rajesh Pallikere welcomed the gathering.

Sathish Poojary and Survarna Sathish Poojary were felicitated on behalf of the Thiya family for their selfless services and continuous contribution to society.

Sathish Poojay added that Thiya and Billavas are the same, we need to unite to strengthen our community and help each other for a better society as per the preaching of Brahma Shree Narayana Guru Swami. He extended all his support to the growth of community activities of the Thiya Samaj family.

Further Master Dakshith Premjith and Brahmi Srinivas Kotian started the cultural program by rendering shlokas followed by a variety of dances, Tulu stand-up comedy and singing performances that enthralled the audience.

Sowmya Sandeep and Geetha Rajesh exhibited their variety of paintings and bottle decorations added more colour to the event.

The famous Mangalore tiger dance added festive flavour to the evening and many children and the audience could not control themselves trying to tap their feet on the traditional tiger dance beats. Finally, mementoes were distributed to all the participants and Raffle draw prizes were announced.

Dharmendra Bangera, one of the senior members of the Thiya family and Rachna Rajeeva jointly compered the programme systematically with a quiz which created active involvement of the audience. Amar Umesh Nanthoor and Mahesh Raj controlled the music and audio systems. Jasmitha Vivek, Secretary of the Thiya Samaj family proposed the vote of thanks.

Rajesh Pallikere, President of the Thiya family and senior members, and executive committee members conveyed their sincere gratitude to everyone for their contribution to the grand success of the Thiya Family Day 2022.

