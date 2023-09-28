Thiya Community Celebrates ‘Thiya Family Day 2023

UAE: Thiya Family Day 2023 was celebrated successfully by Thiya community on Sunday, September 24th 2023 , at Pearl Wisdom School auditorium, Dubai UAE to strengthen the Thiya community bond, enhance relationship and unite all community members.

The annual day celebration started by traditionally lighting the lamp by Mrs Bisajakshi M P, one of the founder members of Thiya Samaj family, Sathish Poojary, well-known for social services and supporting work, ex-President of Billawa Family, Rajesh Pallikere Thiya family President, Amar Umesh Nanthoor, Srinivas Kotian, Manohar Kotian, Jasmitha Vivek and Rajeev Billawa were present on the stage.

Thiya Samaj family President Rajesh Pallikere welcomed the gathering and briefed about the activities of Thiya Family. He requested everyone to extend their support to strengthen the community.

Further , Dakshith Premjith and Brahmi Srinivas Kotian started the cultural program by rendering shlokas which was followed by various entertainment programs including dances and singing performances which enthralled the audience.

Meantime, one of the founder members of Thiya Samaj. Mrs Bisajakshi MP was felicitated on behalf of the Thiya Samaj Family for her dedication to serving the society. Sathish Poojary, Deepak SP, Daya Kirodian, Jayanth Shetty, Manohar Hegde and core committee members of Thiya Samaj were present on the dias.

Acknowledging the felicitation, Mrs Bisajakshi said, “Hope Almighty give sufficient strength so I will be able to support the needy people.” The audience also witnessed the release of the brochure of renewation of Ballamgundelu Shree Padangare Bhagavathi Kshetra. Also, a trailer of the much awaited upcoming Tulu movie Pulimunchi was released. The Director of the movie Mr Trishul Shetty requested support from all to make the movie a grand success. Many dignitaries including Shodhan Prasad, Sandesh Jain, Harish Kodi, Nagaraj Rao and many other community members graced the occasion.

Finally, all the participants were honoured with medals. The Raffle draw prizes were announced. The Media and Sponsors of the programme were honoured.

Dattaprasad compered the programme systematically with a quiz which created active involvement of the audience.

Amar Umesh Nanthoor, Vice President of Thiya Samaj family was the overall incharge for the programme and controlled the lights and audio systems.

Jasmitha Vivek, Secretary of Thiya Samaj family delivered the vote of thanks.

Rajesh Pallikere, President of Thiya family , senior members and executive committee members , conveyed their sincere gratitude to everyone for their contribution for the grand success of ‘Thiya Family Day 2023’.

