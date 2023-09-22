Thiya Family along with DHCA UAE Hold Annual Blood Donation Camp

Thiya Family UAE along with Dubai Health Care Authority hold Annual Blood Donation Camp in Memory of the Late Mr Umesh Nanthoor

Dubai: Thiya Family UAE with the support of Dubai Health Care Authority, held its annual blood donation drive, in memory of the Late Mr Umesh Nanthoor on 17.09.2023 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm at Dubai Health Authority Headquarters, Blood Donation Center, Al Jaddaf, Dubai.

Late Umesh Nanthoor was a dynamic personality, he was fondly loved by all people irrespective of caste, creed and language and dedicated himself as an ambassador of Karnataka and promoted the rich traditional culture of Tulunadu in the Gulf region under his initiatives. Always craving to do something for people, made him very popular among the coastal people. Further inspired by Narayana Guru Swami’s quotations, he motivated people to the importance of the existence of organizations and became the founder member of many organizations like Tulu Koota UAE, Karnataka Sangha Sharjah, Billawara Balaga Dubai, Thiya Samaja UAE, and Sangama Kalavidaru and also served as founder President of few organizations.

He has been always supported by a large number of well-wishers. He was blessed with the rare ability of organisational skills, which helped him to organize many events successfully, which was only one entertainment meet-up for all Coastal Karnataka and Kannadiga people those days. He is also remembered for introducing the folklore art of Karnataka like Yakshagana, the traditional Tiger Dance and the concept of Tulu Parba in UAE.

Thiya Family UAE has been organizing the blood donation camp every year and henceforth has decided to give tribute to the great soul of the Late Umesh Nanthoor.

Rajesh Pallikere, President of Thiya Family thanked everyone who supported this Noble cause and became a part of the blood donation drive so that it will help in reaching many more people who are looking forward to kind-hearted blood donors.

Balakrishna Salian coordinated with the Dubai Health Authority for organizing the blood donation drive and Shodan Prasad’s kind presence was a great motivation for all the blood donors.

