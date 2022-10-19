Thiya Family concludes Shree Durga Puja Vibrantly

UAE: Thiya Family vibrantly and traditionally concluded the Shree Durga Puja 2022, at the Banquet Hall, Fortune Plaza Hotel, Dubai recently.

The Puja started by lighting the lamps by the Sumangalies. On behalf of the Thiya community, Geetha Rajesh Pallikere and Rajesh Pallikere couple performed the Puja as per the guidance of purohit Raghu Bhat.

As usual, the team Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Mandali enthralled the gathering by rendering devotional bhajans throughout the Puja.

Meantime the Nrathya bhajan was beautifully presented by the Sumangalies under the guidance of Jasmitha Vivek, which added more colour to the Puja.

Further, after the vibrant Mangalaarathi, Prasad and Mahaprasad were distributed to all the devotees.

Kids were busy with colouring the Durga Matha Image and engaged during the Puja session which was organized by Srinivas Kotian making the puja ambience uninterrupted. Later gifts were distributed to all participant children.

The team Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Mandali were felicitated for their selfless contribution and Seva and for spreading the tradition and culture.

Dharmendra Bangera compered the programme and Amar Umesh Nanthoor managed the sound system.

Rajesh Pallikere, President of the Thiya Samaj family thanked everyone who graced the auspicious Puja and directly or indirectly contributed to the success of Shree Durga Puja 2022.

