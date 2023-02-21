Thiya Family Holds Picnic at Zabeel Park

UAE: The Thiya Family organized a day-long Picnic at Zabeel Park recently. The fun-filled picnic began with a prayer by Brahmi Srinivas, followed by a welcome speech and briefing about the Picnic by Rajesh Pallikere. He requested the support of each Thiya member to strengthen the community. Jasmitha Vivek and Amar Umesh enthralled the gathering with various games and fulfilled activities.

All the members including kids and adults were divided into 4 groups and various games were conducted. Running race for children, lemon-n-spoon, Straw decorations, Dressing challenge, American Bingo and many other games enthralled the participants. Much awaited Tug of War match between the groups was the highlight with the enthusiastic involvement of participants in the true spirit of sportsmanship, which was indeed a moment to savour and enjoy. The healthy competition among the participants was evident which made it extremely interesting and captivating for everyone witnessing the games.

Meantime an introduction session for each member present stated by was led by one of the senior founder members M P Bisajakshi, which was an inspirational moment for new members to know more about the community.

The winners were announced and finally, the prize distribution, where all the winners and runners-up were congratulated and awarded medals for their achievements in the respective events. The dedicated teamwork of the committee made the Thiya get-together and picnic very successful which included the arrangement of sumptuous breakfast, lunch and evening snacks and fulfilled games with the active involvement of all age groups.

Jasmitha Vivek delivered the vote of thanks and thanked all the members, and sponsors who made this event a successful one.

