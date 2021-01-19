Spread the love



















Thiya Samaj Mumbai – WR Conducts Satyanarayana Maha Pooja

Religious programmes strengthens our culture – Roopesh Rao

Mumbai : Let us congratulate our Regional committees, for doing the good jobs to the community, inspite of the problems, Thiya Samaj – Western Region has conducted 19th Annual Shree Satyanarayana Pooja following the guidelines of the government in view of the pandemic, said Roopesh Y. Rao, Vice President of Thiya Samaj , Mumbai. He sid that the world is covering from Covid nd we at Thiya Samaj, Mumbai are also proud that we have also taken a step ahead in our initiatives and activities like religious /cultural programme which was cunducted under the leadership of Sudhakar Uchil, Chairman, Thiya Samaj, Western Region, Mumbai, on 17.01.2021 at Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir, Jogeshwari (E), Mr. Uchil, and his team members had made all arrangements and all precautionary measures were taken in terms of adhering to the compliance laid by Government of Maharashtra guidelines for COVID-19.

The Western Region team also organised a LIVE Video coverage on “You Tube and Facebook” for other Thiya Samaj members who could not attend this Mahapooja and they were taking Darshan in the convenience of the homes on Smart TV’s, Laptops and Mobile devices.

This is a very novel concept for breaking the barrier of social distancing during any Pandemic.

More than 1000 viewers were hooked on to watch this Satyanarayana pooja “Darshan live” as per YouTube and Facebook viewership records. Later it was mounted and crossed one lakh viewership.

This religious program was attended by former President of Thiya Samaj Chandrasekhar Belchada, Ex. Treasurer Ramesh Ullal, Ex. Chairman of WR Ail Babu and Sundar B Ail, former Chairpersons of Ladies Wing Divya Kotiyan & Chandra Suvarna, Jt. Treasurer of Thiya Samaj Vishwath Baddur, Ex Chirperson, Cultural Committee & Film actor Chandra Vasanth, This Samaj Managing committee members Vasudeva Palan, Shailesh Bangera, Ladies Wing Secretary Shashiprabha Bangare and others.

The ritual was performed by Narahari Tantri and was attended by Ravichandra Suvarna and Divya Suvarna.

Deputy Chairman of the Regional Committee Babu Kotian, Secretary Padmanabha Suvarna, Treasurer Ramachandra N. Kotyan and Officers of the Executive Committee and Subcommittee members were present and contributed to the success of the program.



