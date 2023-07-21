Thiya Samaja Bengaluru vibrantly Concludes Annual Puja and AGM

Bengaluru: Thiya Samaja Bengaluru (R), one of the prominent organizations in Bangalore vibrantly concluded the Shree Sathyanarayana puja, Guru puja and Bhagavathi Puja and the Annual General Body Meeting at Wilson Garden Club, Bangalore recently.

The annual General meeting was chaired by Sukumar N, President of Thiya Samaj Bengaluru, Sadananda K, General Secretary briefed about the activities of the Samaja, and the annual financial report was presented by Treasurer Harisha G.

The stage programme was traditionally inaugurated by lighting the lamp by chief guest Ravindranath Balloor along with Sadashiva Ullal, Ramesh Bangera and other dignitaries.

Aryabhata awardee Kala Saarathi Thonse Pushkal Kumar performed Harikatha Satsanga “Srikrishna Tulabhara” which was the main attraction of the programme.

Chandravathi Bhoja Kotian, a senior member of the Samaja, was felicitated for her contribution. A talent from the Thiya Community, Kumari Hema Suvarna, Sound Engineer in Kannada film Industry was recognized for her talent and felicitated by Thiya Samaj, Bengaluru.

Students who had achieved excellence in academics in the year 2022 were honoured and felicitated. Trophies were distributed to the winners of the sports meet conducted in 2022.

A variety of cultural programmes performed by the members and children of the community added more colour to the programme.

Sukumar, President of Thiya Samaj, Bengaluru, thanked everyone who had directly or indirectly contributed to the success of the event.

