Thoracoscopic Tumor excision performed at KMC Hospital Attavar

Mangaluru: A Thoracoscopic tumor excision surgery was performed at KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangaluru.

A 65-year-old Somesh (name changed) hailing from South Karnataka visited KMC Hospital Attavar with non-specific chest pain of one-month duration. Initially, the patient was evaluated by the Pulmonary medicine team and noted to have a suspicious pleural lesion on CT Thorax which was thought to be sequelae of Pulmonary tuberculosis. He was then referred to the Dept of Cardiothoracic Surgery at KMC Hospital, Attavar.

The patient was planned for Diagnostic Thoracoscopy by Dr Suraj Pai M, Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon. He was noted to have a tumor of about 4x4x3 centimetres in his chest wall on the Right side along with pleural and pericardial nodules. The tumor was removed completely Thoracoscopically, and pleural nodules were biopsied. With the support of Dr Shaila S Kamath, Head of Department of Anaesthesia and team, the procedure was performed under the General Anaesthesia(GA) with lung isolation. The procedure was completed in 2 hours and the patient got discharged from the hospital on postoperative day 2. The patient has been diagnosed to have malignancy and is now being followed up by the Medical Oncology team for further treatment.

Thoracoscopy is a minimally invasive technique that provides access to the inside of the chest for evaluation of Intra Thoracic pathology without major surgical intervention. Structures inside the chest can be visualised better with Thoracoscopy than with open chest procedures, also reducing the hospital stay, post-procedure pain and recovery period. This happens to be the first Thoracoscopic tumor excision being performed in KMC Hospital Attavar.

Dr Suraj Pai M said, “With the aid of Thoracoscopy, it is possible to arrive at a proper diagnosis and initiate definitive treatment, which wouldn’t have been possible with lesser invasive imaging techniques. Keyhole procedures are now performed more frequently for chest pathology worldwide and we are happy to be able to perform many of them today in KMC Hospital, Attavar”.

Dr John Ramapuram, Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar congratulating Dr Suraj Pai M and the entire team for the successful procedure, stated, “We as team KMC Attavar are happy to provide timely health care intervention to the patient and optimize the needed treatment further. KMC Hospital Attavar has always been in the forefront in providing quality health care at affordable cost from the past 27 years to its patients”.