Those who do not Respect the Law of the Land are Free to Leave – Yashpal Suvarna

Udupi: “The six girl students are now blaming the judges of Karnataka High Court, accusing them of being influenced. If they don’t have respect for the constitution then they may go to any country, where they are allowed to wear the Hijab and practice their religion”, said Yashpal Suvarna, Vice President of Government Girls PU College Udupi.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi on March 16, Yashpal Suvarna said, “The judgment was given according to the Constitution. Our country is ruled by its Constitution and the laws under it. The Girls who approached the court against the college development committee themselves now say, that the judgment of the court is an injustice to them”.

Yashpal Suvarna further said, “The girls have insulted the Judiciary before the media which is contempt of court. Once again it is proved that the girls were fully trained by anti-national organisations”.

Yashpal Suvarna also said, “The leaders of CFI and PFI were giving various statements before the verdict. It is once again proved that they are all paid leaders giving different statements. Creating communal clashes in coastal districts is their main agenda. If they start to harm anyone, we will give them the right answer”.