Those who indulge in forceful conversions should fear: C.T. Ravi



Chikkamagalur (Karnataka): BJP national General Secretary and Karnataka MLA C.T. Ravi said on Friday that those who indulge in forceful conversions should fear the anti-conversion law that is being brought in the state.

“The law will not prevent or cause trouble for those who want to voluntarily convert into other religions. The new law will ensure free and fearless practice of their respective religions. But there won’t be any chance for conversions through luring, fear or business,” Ravi told reporters.

He further said, “I reassure that there is no problem for those who want to get converted on their own will. The Congress does not have regard for national or community interests. Their priority is vote bank politics. If the majority community unites, they will only vouch for anti-conversion law.”