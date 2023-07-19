Those who Looted the Country for 60 Years have now become One in the Name of INDIA – Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: “Those who have looted the country for the last 60 years have now become one and kept the name of their team as INDIA. The British looted our country using the Name INDIA and now the same name is used by the opposition parties. They have now started a new East India Company. It’s India versus East India Company”, said Union Agriculture and farmers welfare minister and also the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi on July 19, 2023, Shobha Karandlaje said that they are united against Prime Minister Modi who is spreading India’s sovereignty to the whole world. They have kept the anti-constitutional name for their alliance. As per Article 1, no one can keep the INDIA name for their party, or organisation. Those who ruled the country for 60 years gave the name India because people would not support any other name. It’s not NDA vs India, it’s India vs India. Now a new company has started in India. Narendra Modi is the target of this East India Company. But the people of India will support Narendra Modi, she said.

Speaking about the Karnataka guarantees Shoba said, KSRTC Corporation will shut down in three to four months. No special grant has been given to KSRTC in the budget. 200 units of free electricity have not materialized so far. The Bhagyalakshmi scheme is being postponed, she said.

The mistake in the underpass work of Santhekatte National Highway 66 will be rectified and action will be taken against those responsible for the landslide. The matter of negligence by officials will be brought to the notice of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, she said.

