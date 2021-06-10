Spread the love



















Those without access to internet have right to life: Rahul



New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every citizen of the country walking into the vaccination centre shout get inoculated and also those who do not have access to the internet have the right to life.

“Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Every person walking at the vaccination centre should get the jab. Those who do not have access to internet also have right to life,” Rahul tweeted.

The Congress leader has also been demanding vaccination of the poor for a couple of days.

