Thou Shalt Not Steal? But This ‘Unfaithful’ Churchgoer Robbing Money from Devotee’s Bag Goes Viral

Mangaluru: This incident of a woman, either she should be a Catholic faithful or of a different religion, is a WARNING to every Woman that attends a Mass or Prayer service at Church should ALWAYS KEEP AN EYE ON YOUR PURSE! Here is the incident which took place a couple of days ago in Kochchikade in Sri Lanka, and the Fore Shore Police there are initiating an investigation into a theft inside the St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade-in which a woman robbed money from a female while she was praying. Police said the investigations were launched following the examination of CCTV footage which shows the woman stealing money from the hand bag of a woman while she was praying. Police said around Rs. 3,000 (Sri Lanka Rupee) in cash was stolen from the bag. This incident which happened in Sri Lanka, could also happen in India, even in Kodiyal aka Kudla/Mangaluru!

It should be noted that is the same shrine/Church that on 21 April 2019, Easter Sunday, was one in a series of targets of a string of suicide bomb blasts across Sri Lanka. At least 93 people were killed in the blast. On 9 June, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the church, and paid tribute to the victims. On 12 June 2019, the sacred historical church was renovated solely by the Sri Lanka Navy and was opened for the public for the first time since the attacks. Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith conducted a special liturgy, remembering the Easter Sunday attack victims. He addressed what he called failures of the Sri Lankan government and its leadership during the occasion.

Now coming to the real story, even though one of the Ten Commandments of God which Christians/Catholics believe is “THOU SHALT NOT STEAL’ (The eighth Commandment) , there are many who indulge in stealing, even in Church, which you can see in the video below. At least after seeing the video the Catholic faithful, especially the women should be careful and keep an eye on their belongings, especially their bags/purse. And especially when going up to the altar to take communion in church, women are supposed to leave their purses in the pews. Because it seems insulting to the congregation to carry them along. It looks as if we don’t trust our fellow worshipers. And what if your purse is stolen, will the Church take the responsibility?

My Aunt believes just the opposite. She says that both Saints and Sinners come to church, and she doesn’t intend to be robbed by the sinners. When I tried to get my Aunt to settle the issue, she said she attends mass with her neighbour friend who is not taking communion to watch her purse. Usually she just leaves it locked in the car so she doesn’t have to worry. Sometimes she attends services by herself, it isn’t possible to ask someone to watch her purse, so we’re still worrying about this subject to death.

I’ve seen women drag their purses up to the altar with them during solemn events such as funerals and Easter celebrations, even weddings. Bridesmaids in matching gowns all have their own personal unmatching purses at their sides. I know we all have to be careful around potential purse snatchers, but in church? I feel awful about seeing potential thieves in every pew, and I must admit this whole issue has affected my concentration. What should it be? Leave it in the pew, take it with you everywhere, or lock it in the trunk of the car?

Can we trust the fellow parishioners? As one lady pointed out, not everyone in church is above temptation. She wants you to keep your sense of optimism about humanity, but she wants you to keep your purse, as well. However, especially during Sunday mass, I have seen quite a few women attending the service come with bags/purses full of items. Your purse is there to keep all of your things stored safely in one place. There are some items you should always keep in your purse, like wallets, keys, and a little bit of cosmetics . Other items, like sensitive documents and old receipts, should definitely be left at home in the case that your purse is lost or stolen.

Sources reveal that few things other then basic personnel essentials you should never keep in your purse are : A list of your passwords; Identifying documents; Your debit card, checkbooks, and large amounts of cash; Your entire makeup collection; Old receipts; Perishable snacks; Gift cards and credit cards; Membership and loyalty cards; Less things

Remember that your purse or tote shouldn’t weigh a lot. Lightening your load is not only better for your body, but also protects you in case someone gets hold of your belongings. So all you Catholic women, next time you attend a mass or religious services, carry only what is important in your tote or purse and ALWAYS KEEP AN EYE ON YOUR BELONGINGS, including YOUR PURSE. Because not all Churchgoers follow the God’s Ten Commandments, of which the Eight Commandment says “THOU SHALT NOT STEAL?

