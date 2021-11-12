Thou Shalt Not Steal? Court Convicts Lady Bank Employee Fernandez for Cheating Rtd School Teacher

Spread the love



















Thou Shalt Not Steal? Court Convicts Lady Bank Employee Ms Gracie Fernnadez for Cheating Retired School Teacher, Ms Theresa D’souza

Mangaluru: Sources reveal that First additional District and Sessions Judge T P Ramalinge Gowda has sentenced a bank employee to four years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on finding her guilty of cheating a retired school teacher, on Tuesday. As per Public prosecutor Shekar Shetty, a retired school teacher Theresa D’Souza, had handed over her pension amount for the year 2006-07 and 2008-09 to her relative Gracie Fernandez, requesting her to deposit it in her account in the nationalised bank’s branch in the city, where Gracie was working. However, Gracie had failed to deposit the pension amount to Therasa’s account. When Theresa had asked Gracie for an update of her passbook, a manual entry was made, and she had issued a fake receipt.

A few days later, to her surprise, when Theresa checked her bank account details, she found out that her account only had Rs 15,571 instead of Rs 5.4 lakhs. So she decided to go to Gracie ‘s house to inquire about the amount, but she was threatened by Gracie and her husband. Based on a complaint filed by Theresa, the accused was arrested and a charge sheet was filed. However, in November 2016, the second additional senior civil judge and chief judicial magistrate had acquitted Gracie.

Allowing the appeal by the state government, now Gracie was sentenced to four years jail and fined Rs 12,000 for the offence punishable under various IPC sections . She was also sentenced to two years and imposed a fine of Rs 2000 for the offence punishable under Section 379 of IPC (punishment for theft) and one year and fine of Rs 1,000 for the offence under Section 465 of IPC (punishment for forgery). All the sentences will run concurrently. Out of the total fine amount, Rs 10,000 will be given to the retired teacher as compensation.

