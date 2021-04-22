Spread the love



















‘Thou Shalt Not Violate Covid Guidelines’! Bishop Asks Faithful to Follow Rules during Curfew

Mangaluru: In reference to the state government imposing a Night Curfew starting Wednesday a weekend curfew to contain the surge in coronavirus cases from April 21 to 4 May 2021, the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, has issued specifications to the faithful be followed at the Catholic places of worship in the diocese. It should be noted that the night curfew was imposed between 9 pm to 6 am starting Wednesday while the weekend curfew will be in effect between 9 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday, 4 May.

In a letter addressing the parishioners falling under the diocese of Mangaluru, the Bishop had said, “Since the guidelines apply to our places of worship too, kindly follow them, and note these following specifications:

– All the public religious places of worship shall be closed for the devotees except for wedding and funeral services until 4 May 2021

– Wedding and funeral services can be conducted inside the church strictly adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines after obtaining permission from the concerned district administration and other concerned civic authorities.

– For weddings, a maximum of (all-inclusive of priest, choir, and photographer/videographer) 50 persons and for funerals, 20 persons are permitted to participate.

– For the weddings, make sure that the party prepares the list of participants and gets it approved and obtain individual passes from the local civic authority.

-All those who participate in the wedding should carry Aadhar card, invitation card, the individual pass issued by the local civic authority and the list in which one’s name is found. The list should be approved by the local civic authority.

Let us join hands with the government in controlling the spread of Covid-19 pandemic by restricting our movement in public and praying for the health and protection of all,” stated Bishop’s letter.