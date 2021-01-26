Spread the love



















Thought of quitting after portfolios changed four times: K’taka Minister J.C. Madhuswamy



Tumkuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, whose portfolios were rejigged a record four times in last five days, on Tuesday said that he was “truly upset” over his responsibilities being changed so frequently.

Which sane person can be happy if his ministry is changed four times in five days, he told reporters after unfurling the national flag to celebrate Republic Day here.

“I was hurt when Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa called me prior to January 21 and asked me to choose any one of the portfolios and according to that conversation, I chose to retain the Minor Irrigation Department in lieu of retaining the Law and Parliamentary Affairs. But what happened after that is in public domain,” he said.

Madhuswamy said that he had been assigned a ministry or two but there has been no evaluation done yet. “My contention is very simple, why is my portfolio being changed without evaluating and giving valid reasons. From the day one (January 21) I felt that I should have been allowed to complete my work when some portfolio was allocated,” he said.

Asked if he had planned to resign after unfurling the national flag as speculation held, the minister said that to be frank such a thought had passed through his mind but never expressed this thought in public or in private, even with his close friends.

He added that he was very angry on the day when his portfolio had changed without consulting him on January 22. “On January 21, the Chief Minister allocated me Medical Education and Kannada and Culture portfolios, but on January 22, Kannada and Culture was taken away from me… that is when I felt humiliated and had decided to quit ministry after January 26,” he said.

Madhuswamy said that more than demanding a portfolio, he wanted to have a charge that is directly linked with people, especially farmers, therefore he demanded to be given the Minor Irrigation Department.



