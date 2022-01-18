Thousand Tulasi Archane and Daytime Bhajan to be held Every Day for Two Years – Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji

Udupi: During my two years of Paryaya, Thousand Tulasi Archana and Daytime Bhajan will be continuously held in the Sri Krishna Math. My wish will be fulfilled only by Gods grace and the support of the Devotees, said Incoming Krishnapur Math’s Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji.

Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji was speaking at the Darbar organised for the incoming Paryaya of Krishnapur Math at Rajangana on Jan 18. “During this Pandemic situation, I never expected that people would support me but I am very much happy that people are supporting me in a big way. I will not fail the devotees’ expectations during my two years of the Paryaya Tenure”.

Outgoing Paryaya Swamiji Sri Eshapriya Theertha, Vidyadeesha Theertha Swamiji of Palimar Math, Vishwapriya Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math, Vidyavallabha Theertha Swamiji of Kaniyoor Math, Vishwallabha Theertha Swamiji of Sode Math, Vidyarajeshwara Theertha, Junior Swamiji of Palimar Math, Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji of Shiroor Math graced the occasion.

Paryaya Darbar awards were presented to three eminent personalities.

Former deputy CM Dr Parameshwar, National Women Commission member Shyamala Kundar, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Supreme Court Judge Dinesh Kumar, former Minister’s Vinay Kumar Sroake, Abhayachandra Jain and others were present.

Suryanarayana Upadhyaa honorary president of the Paryaya Committee delivered the introductory remarks. MLA Raghupathi Bhat welcomed the gathering, Vishnuprasad Padigar deliver the vote of thanks. Vasudeva Bhat, Dr M L Samaga Compered the programme.