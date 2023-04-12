Thousands attend consecration ceremony at Hindu temple in Australia

Thousands of devotees from world-over gathered to attend the consecration ceremony at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Helensburgh, about 55 kilometres south of Sydney.



Melbourne: Thousands of devotees from world-over gathered to attend the consecration ceremony at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Helensburgh, about 55 kilometres south of Sydney.

Held once every two decades, the Maha Kumbhabhishekam, marking the renovation and expansion of the temple, was witnessed by more than 20,000 Hindus, including 15 priests and visitors from Singapore, Malaysia and Mauritius, the ABC News reported.

Sacred fires were lit during the event, which concluded on April 10, and priests climbed to the roof of the temple to pour holy water into golden pots.

“The significance of that is purifying not only the temple and deities but also the devotees who are watching the ceremony,” temple director Subra Iyer told ABC News.

The AUS$3 million renovations on the temple, built on top of a hilly area 400 feet above sea level, started in June last year.

According to the news report, ten masons and painters were brought from India to construct and repair stone deities that inhabit the temple.

The temple has been functioning since 1985 and has been a sacred place for Hindus living in Australia.

Like this: Like Loading...