Thousands of Devotees Witness ‘Vittal Pindi’ in Udupi

Udupi: The temple town became a witness to the magnificent cultural extravaganza immersed in the gist of spiritualism on the occasion of ‘Krishna Leelothsava’ also known as ‘Vittal Pindi’ in the midst of an oceanic crowd on September 7.

The two-day celebrations concluded with the immersion of the clay idol of Lord Sri Krishna, in the Madhwa Sarovar by Sri Vidyasagar Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Krishnapur Math after taking it in a magnificent procession around Car Street in the golden chariot.

Various rituals besides routine Pujas were held throughout the day. The clay idol of ‘Balakrishna’ was mounted on the golden chariot and was brought in an elaborate and grand procession. The procession started at the entrance of Sri Krishna Temple. Kaniyoor Math Swamiji installed the clay idol, ‘Utsava Murthy’, of Lord Sri Krishna on the top of the golden chariot.

The idols of Lord Ananteshwar and Lord Chandramouleshwar were placed in the ‘Navaratna Ratha’ ahead of the golden chariot. These chariots were pulled around Car Street with traditional drum beaters and ‘Huli Vesha’ dancers accompanying them. Swamijis distributed fruits and eatables like laddoos as ‘Prasadam’ to the devotees assembled at Car Street to witness the events.

The occasion also marked the breaking of pots filled with milk and saffron, which signified the childhood play of Lord Sri Krishna. The ritual was held in front of the clay idol of the Lord during the procession. The ritual was held by filling 12 to 15 pots with curd, milk, and saffron water, tied one after the other to the poles erected. The men dressed as shepherds using huge bamboo sticks broke the pots.

After going around Car Street, the procession culminated at the entrance of the Sri Krishna Math. The clay idol of Lord Sri Krishna was removed from the golden chariot, taken in a golden palanquin and immersed in the Madhwa Sarovar, marking the culmination of the festival.

The entire city was bestowed with a festive environment, especially Car Street decorated with flowers. The temple was decorated with the sanctum sanctorum adorned with flowers and tulsi petals. Several folk and fancy troupes including the ‘tiger dance’ troupes added colour to the procession.

