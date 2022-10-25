Thousands watch Solar Eclipse with Rapt attention in Udupi

Udupi: Thousands of people viewed the live Solar Eclipse, at Malpe Beach, organized by the Amateur Astronomers Association here on October 25.

Experts explained to the viewers the importance of the eclipse. People enjoyed the spectacle as the moon made its way across the sky, partially obscuring the sun. The eclipse started at 5:09 pm and continued till 6.06 pm.

The solar eclipse was visible from 5:09 pm to 5.45 pm in and around Udupi with a maximum obscuration of 10.9%.

All the major temples in the Udupi district were closed on Tuesday on account of the solar eclipse. Worship services in the temples were also suspended.

Like this: Like Loading...