Threat to CM Bommai – HMS leaders Dharmendra and Rajesh Arrested

Mangaluru: After the state president of Hindu Maha Sabha Dr Lohith Kumar filed a complaint against the expelled HMS member Dharmendra and seven others for the controversial statement and for misusing the name and letterhead of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha, the Barke police arrested Rajesh Pavithran and Dharmendra on September 19.

According to Dr Lohith Kumar, Dharmendra and Rajesh Pavithran were expelled from the Hindu Maha Sabha two years back for their objectionable behaviour in the organization. On September 19, Rajesh Pavithran claiming himself to be the state president of Hindu Maha Sabha, in a video message supported the statement by Dharmendra and said, “I support the statement of Dharmendra. The BJP has filed cases against us which is condemnable. I was not present during the pressmeet, but police have registered a complaint against me and others”.

The Barke police took Dharmendra into custody for investigations.

