Threat To CM Bommai – One more arrested by Barke Police

Mangaluru: The Barke police have arrested another person on September 19, in connection with the threat to Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai during the press meet held at Hotel Pathumudi on September 18.

The arrested has been identified as Prem Polali.

The state president of Hindu Maha Sabha Dr Lohith Kumar had filed a complaint against the expelled HMS member Dharmendra and other 7 members for his controversial statement and misusing the name and letterhead of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha at the Barke police station here on September 18.

Earlier the Barke police had arrested Rajesh Pavithran and Dharmendra.

Speaking to the mediapersons Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “The state president of Hindu Maha Sabha Dr Lohith Kumar has filed a complaint against Dharmendra who has been claiming to be the State general secretary of Hindu Maha Sabha had called a press meet in reference to the demolition of a temple in Mysuru. He reportedly issued a threat to BJP leaders saying that, “Even Mahatma Gandhi was not spared in a bid to protect Hindus.” Dharmendra had targeted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Muzrai minister Shashikala Jolle and threatened them”.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar further said, “In this connection, a case was filed in the Barke police station. Based on the complaint, we have arrested three persons including Dharmendra, Rajesh Pavithran and Prem Polali under sections 120B, 153A, 505(2), 506, 465, 468, 469 and 149 IPC”.

