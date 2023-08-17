Threat to progressive writers will be taken seriously: K’taka Home Min Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday said threat to progressive writers and thinkers of the state would be taken up seriously.



Talking to reporters, Parameshwara said he has already directed the Police Commissioner and DGP to ensure security arrangements to writers who have received threats.

“The authors have sought time and I will meet them. The threat letter would be sent to the DGP. We have not forgotten murders of progressive thinkers and activists Gauri Lankesh and Prof. M.M. Kalburgi,” Minister Parameshwara stated.

In this backdrop such threats need to be taken on a serious note.

“Once I meet the authors and progressive thinkers, I will know exact details of the threat,” he said.

Naming more than 15 progressive writers and thinkers, the accused has threatened to kill all of them.

The threats were given to progressive thinkers during the tenure of the previous BJP government as well.

Gauri Lankesh, an activist, writer and a journalist was shot outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. She was known for her “anti-Hindutva, pro-women and pro-naxal” stands. The investigating agencies have submitted a 10,000 page chargesheet regarding the matter and 17 arrests are made in connection with the case.

Professor M.M. Kalburgi was shot dead on August 30, 2015 at his residence in Dharwad city. The killers have shot him at point blank range. Kalburgi was a scholar and known as a radical voice. He vehemently opposed superstitions in Hinduism.

The investigation into the Gauri Lankesh murder case revealed that some of the accused in the case are connected to Kalburgi murder as well.

Umadevi Kalburgi, the wife of Kalburgi, had also approached the Supreme Court demanding justice and questioning the delay in the investigation.

