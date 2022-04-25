‘Threatening resignation before resigning is like blackmailing high command’



Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been targeted by well-known ‘spiritual guru’ and Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is also considered to be close to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In his tweet on Sunday, Acharya Pramod commented on the Chief Minister’s statement issued recently and said, “Threatening resignation before resigning is like blackmailing the high command, Chief Minister.

Two days back, Gehlot issued a statement in a programme saying, “My resignation is already with Sonia Gandhi.”

This tweet of Acharya Pramod Krishnam is being considered as a sign of increasing tussle within the Congress. This is not the first time, when Pilot supporter Krishnam has targetted Gehlot. Even before this, Krishnam has been openly raising the demand to make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. This time, instead of raising a demand for making Pilot the CM, he has targeted Ashok Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot had a meeting with Sonia Gandhi last Thursday in which discussions were reportedly held to bring forward youth leaders on the formula shared by political strategist Prashant Kishor. There were discussions on strategies for the next elections too.”

However, Gehlot refuted these discussions as rumours.

In the meeting of the Revenue Service Council on Saturday, Gehlot said, “Rumours keep going on. You don’t have to pay attention to them. Rumours say that the government is changing, the chief minister will change. But I am a person, who has been assigned as CM thrice by Sonia Gandhi. When I became the Chief Minister in 1998, I have authorised her since that time. My resignation (letter) is permanently with her (Sonia Gandhi).”

Gehlot was speaking in the wake of ongoing rumours about a change of leadership in Rajasthan after the meeting of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi recently.

He said: “You can imagine, it should not come again and again that the Chief Minister is changing. What is happening? When the Chief Minister has to be changed, then no one will even come to know about it. Rest assured, you don’t fall for rumours. I have been hearing such rumours for two-three days. People get confused by rumours and governance gets affected too,” he said.