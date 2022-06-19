Three Al-Badr terrorist associates arrested in Handwara



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces arrested three terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr from north Kashmir’s Handwara area and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

Police acted on specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Wangam area of Handwara. A special checkpoint was established by the police, army and CRPF near Wangam Crossing.

“During checking, the joint party apprehended three individuals moving in suspicious circumstances. They have been identified as Nazim Ah Bhat, Siraj din Khan and Adil Gull, all the residents of Khaipora, Kralgund,” police said.

Upon their personal search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol, one magazine, eight live rounds and two hand grenades were recovered.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio is linked with the proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr and they were tasked by Pakistan-based handlers to carry out terrorist acts in the area,” police said.

Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is in progress.

