Three Arrested for Assaulting Police on Duty at Chilimbi

Mangaluru: The Urwa police arrested three youth for manhandling and assulting the police on duty at Chilimbi Gudda here, on June 20.

According to the police, on June 20, at around 1:30 am, when the Urwa police were on the night rounds, they found a group of youth drinking in a public place in Chilimbi Gudda. During the process of enquiry, some of them misbehaved with the police, assauted them and fled from the spot.

One of the police personnel suffered injuries in his legs and hand.

In this regard, a case was registered in Urwa police station and three of the accused have been arrested.