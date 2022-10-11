Three Arrested for Destroying Sharadotsava Banners in Vamanjoor

Mangaluru: The Rural police arrested three youths on October 11, for destroying the Sharadotsava banners put up by Vamanjoor Friends at the Vamanjoor Junction on October 8.

The arrested have been identified as Sumith Hegde, Yathish Poojary and Praveen Poojary.

According to the police, on October 8 at midnight, miscreants destroyed the Sharadotsava banners put up in Vamanjoor Junction and the surrounding areas by Vamanjoor Friends. In this connection, a case was filed at the Mangaluru Rural Police station.

Based on the investigations, the Mangaluru Rural police arrested Sumith, Yathish and Praveen and seized a Maruti Swift Car used for the crime from their possession.

Like this: Like Loading...